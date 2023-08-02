What lies ahead for Merus in Dragon Ball Super? Fans speculate after new art reveal

The Dragon Ball Super community is buzzing with excitement. On August 1, 2023, DBS Hype, a reliable source for Dragon Ball series news, shared fresh character artwork from the globally popular animanga, Dragon Ball Super. Toyotaro, the series illustrator, is the hand behind this sketch, which features Merus, a character that has deeply resonated with fans during the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, also commonly referred to as the Moro arc.

Merus was a standout character in the Moro arc, contributing significantly to Goku's mastery of the Ultra Instinct form. He had a unique edge, being a former Angel trainee like Whis and other characters that fans have come to love in Dragon Ball Super. His character development and role in this arc left a significant impression on fans, making this new artwork a hot topic of discussion.

While fans have welcomed this new artwork with open arms, it has also sparked curiosity and speculation about the future of Merus in the series. Enthusiasts are asking questions and speculating about when and how Merus will return, if at all. This discussion has, in turn, led to conversations about the current trajectory of the series under the guidance of Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama, particularly the ongoing retelling of the Super Hero film in Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super has traversed some major story arcs since the climactic Tournament of Power. The Z-Fighters found themselves combating the energy-absorbing wizard known as Moro, immediately after the fight against Jiren and the other universes for their survival. Thankfully, Goku found a powerful ally in Merus, a member of the Galaxy Patrol with a significant secret, during the fight against Moro.

Initially introduced as a "space cop" aiding Goku and Vegeta in their fight against Moro, Merus gradually revealed his immense power level that seemingly surpassed Goku's Ultra Instinct form. It was later revealed that Merus is an angel on the same level as Whis, who chose to renounce his status to protect the universe. Merus plays a pivotal role in training Goku and helping him unlock new facets of Ultra Instinct that are yet to be seen in the anime adaptation.

Despite seeming to lose his life in the battle against Moro, Merus was revived but has not made an appearance since the conclusion of the Moro Arc, which has left fans yearning for more.

However, there's still uncertainty about the return of the anime adaptation following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The TV series concluded in 2017, with Android 17 emerging victorious in the Tournament of Power. Even though we've seen two films after the series ended, fans are eager to know when the show will return. With the inclusion of the Moro Arc, Granolah The Survivor Arc, and Super Hero Arcs, the anime TV series has plenty of content to explore when it finally makes a comeback.

