"I love her...": Alia Bhatt shows full support to sister Pooja Bhatt over her stint in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:45 IST
Sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt with their dad Mahesh Bhatt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is nearing completion and fans can't wait to see who will emerge as the winner of the popular reality show. Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve are currently competing for the trophy.

The contestants' family members and fans have been showing their full support from outside. Pooja Bhatt's sister and actor Alia Bhatt was also recently seen cheering for the former. On Thursday, Alia attended a success press conference for her latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai.

After the press conference, Alia was leaving the venue, and she was surrounded by paps. One of the shutterbugs asked her about Pooja's presence in the Bigg Boss house.

Alia heard the question of the shutterbug and she quickly responded, "Woh waha hai, wohi mere liye jeete (She's there, that is victory for me). I love her." Also, Pooja's father and veteran director Mahesh Bhatt recently entered the house and interacted with the 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants.

Mahesh Bhatt shared several anecdotes from his life. He also opened up about how Pooja became the bread earner in his family during tough times. He revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Pooja is Mahesh's daughter with Kiran Bhatt Aka Lorraine Bright who he married in 1970. Kiran and Mahesh also have a son named Rahul. In 1986, Mahesh married Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

