Mohit Malik opens up about his role in upcoming show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

Actor Mohit Malik, who will be seen playing the character of a Punjabi boy, Kunal Malhotra in the show, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, talked about his role in the serial and how the reel love story shown in the daily soap is similar to his real-life romantic tale.

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:24 IST
Mohit Malik (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Mohit Malik, who will be seen playing the character of a Punjabi boy, Kunal Malhotra in the show, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, talked about his role in the serial and how the reel love story shown in the daily soap is similar to his real-life romantic tale. He shared, "Kunal's character is a very interesting one, it is not a negative but a grey character. He has his own thought processes and way of making things work. Kunal belongs to a hardcore Punjabi family who finds a Marathi girl and the story moves forward from there. This is similar to my real-life love story which made me feel like I am portraying myself in the show. I met my wife who is a Maharashtrian while working. Since my wife is a Maharashtrian, it did not feel like I was acting; it just felt like I was going from one home to another. My bond with Sayli, as well as her character Vandana, is similar in the show."

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a coming together of two cultures, Marathi and Punjabi. Mohit Malik essays the role of a Punjabi boy in the show. Sayli Salunkhe, on the other hand, plays the role of a Marathi girl. It is a story of how music brings them closer. Mohit added, “With every new day, there is a new lesson that I learn from Kunal. Music helps me to express my emotions better and motivates me to attain perfection in my character and scenes".

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ all set to start from August 21 on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

