Entertainment News Roundup: Sam Asghari seeks divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after wedding;

So far, four films have surpassed the 2 billion yuan benchmark at the box office, another record for the summer film season, including suspense thriller "Lost in the Stars" and crime drama "No More Bets". Sam Asghari seeks divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after wedding Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is seeking to divorce the singer he married last year after she was released from a legal conservatorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:25 IST
Britney Spears Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China box office smashes summer records, Hollywood contributes little

The summer box office in China has reached a new historical high, raking in 17.8 billion yuan ($2.44 billion) as of Friday morning for the 2023 summer movie season, with domestic films performing far better than Hollywood hits such as "Barbie". So far, four films have surpassed the 2 billion yuan benchmark at the box office, another record for the summer film season, including suspense thriller "Lost in the Stars" and crime drama "No More Bets".

Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is seeking to divorce the singer he married last year after she was released from a legal conservatorship. The 29-year-old Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. He is seeking spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears.

Striking writers take antitrust aim at Disney, Amazon, Netflix

The striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Thursday urged federal regulators to increase their oversight of the streaming media business, saying Walt Disney, Amazon.com and Netflix had amassed too much power. The guild, which has been on strike since May 2, issued a report arguing that the three companies were poised to become "the new gatekeepers of media" and have abused their positions "to further disadvantage competitors, raise prices for consumers, and push down wages for the creative workforce."

Some Niger artists voice support for new military rulers

Paintings of Niger's coup leader, national flags and symbols of unity have appeared in the capital since a military takeover last month that has seen some artists join a movement supporting the new junta. Niger military officers who deposed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 have defied calls from the United Nations, regional and Western powers to reinstate him and gathered thousands of people at rallies condemning the West and praising Russia.

Peru's Korean-pop revolution in Quechua, 'Q-pop'

Lenin Tamayo, named after the leader of the Russian Revolution, is taking on Peru's music scene with a new genre that resembles South Korean pop music but with songs in Quechua, the language of the Incas. Tamayo grew up speaking Quechua at home in the capital Lima, and has received at least 4 million virtual hearts on Tik Tok in response to his tracks that fuse Korean beats with Andean folklore.

Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of The Beatles, have reunited for a cover of their 1970 hit "Let It Be" on country singer Dolly Parton's coming rock album. Parton released the single on Friday ahead of the November debut of her album "Rockstar." McCartney sang and played piano while Starr played drums on the recording.

A Minute With: Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder on riders, hair care and his hero

British singer-songwriter Sam Ryder is riding a wave of success with his song "Fought & Lost" for Apple TV+ hit show "Ted Lasso". The single is nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics - 2023 category.

Iran directors ridicule suspended jail sentence of filmmaker, producer

Iranian cinema directors have ridiculed a six-month suspended prison sentence handed down to Saeed Roustayi and his producer for showcasing their movie at last year's Cannes Film Festival without authorization, saying it was designed to divert attention from the upcoming anniversary of the eruption of nationwide protests. They also said international reaction to the sentence earlier this week was laughable.

Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home

The Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has taken a construction firm to court over what she calls "extensive problems" at a $2 million home she built in Vermont and where she planned to spend her retirement. Buckled siding, missing insulation, mold and an unfinished primary bedroom ceiling are among 47 issues found by engineers, contractors and Sarandon's staff, according to a lawsuit filed against DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management on Thursday in the federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts.

