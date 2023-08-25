Left Menu

Riddhima Kapoor remembers chachu Rajiv Kapoor on birth anniversary

On Rajiv Kapoor's birth anniversary, members of the Kapoor clan took to social media to pay tribute to him. He was fondly called Chimpu by his loved ones.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:58 IST
Riddhima Kapoor remembers chachu Rajiv Kapoor on birth anniversary
Rajiv Kapoor ((Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor's birth anniversary today. Marking the occasion, members of the Kapoor clan took to social media to pay tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who was fondly called Chimpu by his loved ones.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, dropped a vintage picture from the gallery. The picture shows brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor posing together.

Riddhima captioned the throwback image with a flower and red heart emoji. Rajiv, the youngest of Raj Kapoor's three sons, made his acting debut with the 1983 film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. He is best known for his work in the 1985 hit Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He was last seen in 'Toolsidas Junior' released by Mridul Mahendra. The film was released after his demise.

Rajiv, 58, passed away on January 9, 2021, following a heart attack. His last rites were performed at Chembur crematorium in Mumbai. Family members Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were spotted at Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023