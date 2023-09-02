Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode Titles Unveiled, Hints at New Adventures and Spoofs

see what's in store. However, there's a significant change this season, with co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland stepping away from the show. Despite this, the show's producers assure us that the quality will remain top-notch.

The exciting news is that the episode titles for season seven have been revealed on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel, giving us a sneak peek into what awaits us. While we still don't know who will replace Roiland as the voice of Rick and Morty, Executive Producer Steve Levy is confident that fans won't be disappointed. He mentioned that the upcoming season is a testament to the creators' hard work, saying, "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

As we eagerly await the new season, let's take a look at the episode titles that promise more of the zany adventures and clever parodies that Rick and Morty is known for:

"How Poopy Got His Poop Back"

Synopsis: "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring, dude."

This title hints at a reference to the film "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and suggests the return of Mr. Poopybutthole.

"The Jerrick Trap"

This clever play on "The Parent Trap" could mean an adventure for Rick and Jerry, possibly involving secret twins.

"Air Force Wong"

A nod to the Harrison Ford action movie "Air Force One" and a possible return of Dr. Wong, voiced by Susan Sarandon.

"That's Amorte"

This title humorously combines "That's Amore" with Morty's name, teasing a potential new love interest for Morty.

"Unmortricken"

Likely referencing Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven," this episode promises Rick and Morty getting up to some wild antics.

"Rickfending Your Mort"

A play on the Albert Brooks movie "Defending Your Life," hinting at a unique afterlife trial and the importance of keeping receipts.

"Wet Kuat Amortican Summer"

Combining "Wet Hot American Summer" with Summer's name, this episode seems to revolve around Morty and his sister.

"Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie"

The title suggests a cinematic adventure involving the Numbericons.

"Mort: Ragnarick"

With a nod to Norse mythology, this episode title hints at epic adventures for Morty.

"Fear No Mort"

A play on the phrase "fear no more," leaves us curious about the challenges Morty will face.

With these exciting episode titles and the promise of more hilarious parodies and adventures, "Rick and Morty" Season 7 is set to premiere on October 15, 2023.

Also Read: Ayaka A Story of Bonds and Wounds Episode 10: What to expect