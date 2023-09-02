Left Menu

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode Titles Unveiled, Hints at New Adventures and Spoofs

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 02-09-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 07:35 IST
Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode Titles Unveiled, Hints at New Adventures and Spoofs
Image Credit: Facebook / Rick and Morty
  • Country:
  • United States

see what's in store. However, there's a significant change this season, with co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland stepping away from the show. Despite this, the show's producers assure us that the quality will remain top-notch.

The exciting news is that the episode titles for season seven have been revealed on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel, giving us a sneak peek into what awaits us. While we still don't know who will replace Roiland as the voice of Rick and Morty, Executive Producer Steve Levy is confident that fans won't be disappointed. He mentioned that the upcoming season is a testament to the creators' hard work, saying, "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

As we eagerly await the new season, let's take a look at the episode titles that promise more of the zany adventures and clever parodies that Rick and Morty is known for:

"How Poopy Got His Poop Back"

Synopsis: "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring, dude."

This title hints at a reference to the film "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and suggests the return of Mr. Poopybutthole.

"The Jerrick Trap"

This clever play on "The Parent Trap" could mean an adventure for Rick and Jerry, possibly involving secret twins.

"Air Force Wong"

A nod to the Harrison Ford action movie "Air Force One" and a possible return of Dr. Wong, voiced by Susan Sarandon.

"That's Amorte"

This title humorously combines "That's Amore" with Morty's name, teasing a potential new love interest for Morty.

"Unmortricken"

Likely referencing Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven," this episode promises Rick and Morty getting up to some wild antics.

"Rickfending Your Mort"

A play on the Albert Brooks movie "Defending Your Life," hinting at a unique afterlife trial and the importance of keeping receipts.

"Wet Kuat Amortican Summer"

Combining "Wet Hot American Summer" with Summer's name, this episode seems to revolve around Morty and his sister.

"Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie"

The title suggests a cinematic adventure involving the Numbericons.

"Mort: Ragnarick"

With a nod to Norse mythology, this episode title hints at epic adventures for Morty.

"Fear No Mort"

A play on the phrase "fear no more," leaves us curious about the challenges Morty will face.

With these exciting episode titles and the promise of more hilarious parodies and adventures, "Rick and Morty" Season 7 is set to premiere on October 15, 2023.

Also Read: Ayaka A Story of Bonds and Wounds Episode 10: What to expect

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023