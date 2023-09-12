Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor relishes delicious Modak ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, actor Shraddha Kapoor can’t keep calm to celebrate the festival. The actor on Tuesday got a chance to grab a bite of delicious modak ahead of the festival.

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:47 IST
Shraddha Kapoor relishes delicious Modak ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
Shraddha Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, actor Shraddha Kapoor can't keep calm to celebrate the festival. The actor on Tuesday got a chance to grab a bite of delicious modak ahead of the festival. Taking to Instagram story, Shraddha shared a picture of her Modak and captioned it, "Early bird catches the Modak. #GaneshChaturthiComingSoon."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with her mother and Goddess Parvati. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

Meanwhile, she is currently busy shooting for 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The second part will be out in theatres in August 2024. Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023