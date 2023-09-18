A Year of Resilience and Impact: 'Siya' by Drishyam Films Turns One!"

18 September 2023: Drishyam Films is proud to commemorate the one-year anniversary of ''Siya,'' a cinematic masterpiece that had released on September 16th 2022 with critical acclaim. Siya has captured hearts, provoked conversations, and left an indelible mark on audiences. Siya has been selected and screened at multiple international fims festivals - IFFI, New York Indian Film Festival, UK Asian Film Festival, Ottawa Indian Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. ''Siya'' not only marked the directorial debut of Manish Mundra, a prolific producer, but it also showcased the incredible talents of Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey in the lead roles. The film tells the poignant and harrowing story of Siya, a 17-year-old rape survivor, who defies all odds to fight for justice after enduring captivity and repeated abuse by a group of influential and powerful men. Manish Mundra, who ventured into the director's chair for the first time with ''Siya,'' reflects on this milestone, ''Directing 'Siya' was a profound experience! He also added, it was tough to shoot on sensitive subjects, especially where traumatic experiences have to be shown. My aim was to bring attention to these poignant stories, ultimately fostering empathy, awareness, and a call for change. By exploring the intricate layers of a survivor's journey, the film inspires audiences to reflect on the deeper implications of rape, the systemic hurdles faced by victims, and the significance of collective action in demanding justice.'' Vineet Kumar Singh, who played a pivotal role in the film, shares his sentiments: ''In 'Siya' my character Mahendra is very important. It's heartening to see the enduring resonance of the film and the conversations it has sparked.'' Pooja Pandey, the lead actress of ''Siya,'' expressed her heartfelt sentiments, stating, ''Being a part of 'Siya' and the esteemed Drishyam Films has been an incredible honor. It's a dream realized to collaborate with such an exceptional team, and I'm profoundly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a project that continues to deeply resonate with audiences.'' ''Siya'' has not only captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances but has also become a catalyst for discussions on pressing social issues. Its impact goes beyond the screen, prompting conversations about justice, courage, and the need for societal change.

