“Welcome to the club:” Alia drops sweet wish for newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

After AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on Sunday, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the wishes have been pouring in. Actor Alia Bhatt welcomed the newlyweds to the club. Taking to Instagram story, Alia re-shared the stunning wedding pictures of lovebirds and wrote, "Congratulations dearest of all ones...wishing you both a wholesome ride ahead...welcome to the club."

Popularly known as 'RagNeeti', the duo tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends.

Post the wedding ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. In the early hours today, the newlywed couple dropped their first wedding pictures in which they looked like a regal couple.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped the pictures which she captioned, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Parineeti looked gorgeous in a designer beige lehenga while Raghav was seen twinning with her in an off-white sherwani and a matching safa.

The 'Uunchai' actor kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery. She also wore a customised veil features her handsome groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, created with the artistry of badla work reflecting their deep-rooted love. Mr and Mrs Chadha were seen together coming out of their wedding venue in Udaipur on Monday.

The lovely couple smiled while posing for the camera. They looked gorgeous together. While Parineeti wore a poncho-style pink-coloured top with denim, Raghav opted for a white shirt and trousers. Their casual and chic look grabbed the eyeballs.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

