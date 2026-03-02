Left Menu

Mahesh Babu Applauds Priyanka Chopra's Dazzling Performance in 'The Bluff'

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu commended Priyanka Chopra's stellar performance in the film 'The Bluff'. In a social media post, he describes her role as 'swashbuckling' and the film as 'well-mounted' with engaging elements. 'The Bluff', directed by Frank E Flowers, is available on Prime Video.

Updated: 02-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:08 IST
Mahesh Babu
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu took to social media to applaud Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her exceptional performance in 'The Bluff'.

He described her role as 'swashbuckling' and praised the film's engaging mix of action and emotions, calling it a 'well-mounted' cinematic experience.

The film, directed by Frank E Flowers and released on Prime Video, follows a former pirate attempting to escape her past while safeguarding her family. 'The Bluff' is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

