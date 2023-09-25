UK police say investigating sex assault claims following Russell Brand reports
British police said they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of sexual offences following media reports that four women had accused actor and comedian Russell Brand of a string of sexual assaults.
"Following an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these."
