KBS's Drama 'The Matchmaker' Unveils Character Posters of Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun

In an exciting development for K-drama enthusiasts, KBS's upcoming Monday-Tuesday series, 'The Matchmaker,' has unveiled brand new character posters that feature the charismatic Rowoon and the talented Cho Yi Hyun. Set in the historical backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty, 'The Matchmaker' is a romantic comedy-drama that centers around the endeavors of two marriage brokers who assist single individuals in their quest to find true love.

Scheduled to premiere on October 30, the drama, also known as 'Wedding Battle,' is set to introduce viewers to the captivating story of Shim Jeong-woo and Jeong Soon-deok, portrayed by Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun respectively. Shim Jeong-woo is a Cheongsang sire, while Jeong Soon-deok is a Cheongsang widow, and their unlikely partnership forms the crux of this matchmaking comic-melodrama, described by some as the "Joseon version of Love Actually."

The character teaser posters, released on the 25th of October, offer a sneak peek into the world of Shim Jeong-woo and Jeong Soon-deok as they assume the roles of couple managers in the Joseon Dynasty. Shim Jeong-woo is depicted wearing a striking purple robe, complemented by a bamboo hat strap, exuding an air of integrity and principled demeanor. His character is further accentuated by his expressive eyes, brimming with ambition, as he confidently poses with a fan adorned with blue and red thread accessories, symbolizing his unwavering determination to excel in palace calligraphy. Notably, the poster also highlights his unique background as an '8-year Cheongsang sire' and his expertise in 'filing marriage annulment appeals,' intriguing viewers about the performance-oriented matchmaking he will spearhead.

On the other hand, Jeong Soon-deok's character poster introduces Yeo Joo-daek, a woman of secondary character with rich gachae (traditional Korean clothing), vibrant accessories, captivating red lips, and a gaze that exudes confidence. Her transformation into the role of a female owner showcases her self-assured eyes and demeanor as she arranges fortune-telling boxes with the finesse of a 'god of matchmaking.' The character promises a unique perspective as she juggles a double life and specializes in forming relationships, particularly with her 5-year-old wife, the main character Jeong Soon-deok.

The production team behind 'The Matchmaker' explained, "The character teaser posters were crafted to vividly encapsulate the distinctive traits of Shim Jeong-woo and Jeong Soon-deok, who play pivotal roles in orchestrating the romantic unions of Joseon Dynasty's virgins and miners." They further expressed, "With the autumn season's emotional backdrop, Shim Jeong-woo and Jeong Soon-deok are primed to deliver a remarkable performance that will captivate audiences. We eagerly anticipate your interest and support for the 'Great Wedding Battle' that we are about to unveil."

'The Matchmaker is set to releae on October 30 at 9:45 PM. It promises to be a historical romantic comedy that will leave viewers eagerly awaiting the next twist in the tale of love in the Joseon Dynasty.

Also Read: Lee Sang Yeob and his non-celebrity girlfriend announce wedding plan