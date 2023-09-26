The Worst of Evil: Ji Chang Wook Shares His Thoughts

Ji Chang Wook exuded unwavering confidence during the recent production event for his upcoming series, 'The Worst of Evil.' The gathering, graced by the presence of director Han Dong Wook, Ji Chang Wook himself, Wi Ha Jun, and Lim Se Mi, offered a sneak peek into what promises to be an exciting venture in the world of television.

As the spotlight fell on Ji Chang Wook, he was inquired about the pressures he might be grappling with in anticipation of the show's release. In response, he candidly shared, "I think I was more overwhelmed while filming the show. My biggest concern was how I could effectively bring my character to life. It would be a lie to say I don't have any pressure now. But I certainly feel more comfortable now because Disney Plus is backing us up, and we definitely have our own unique style."

Wi Ha Jun, another integral part of the cast, chimed in with his perspective on 'The Worst of Evil.' He expressed, "I think 'The Worst of Evil' is a 'young' noir series that viewers have never seen before. This drama delves into the internal struggles that humans face. It has its own unique charm, so I hope you all watch the show."

When discussing what sets 'The Worst of Evil' apart from other undercover series, Ji Chang Wook emphasized the distinctiveness of their project. He remarked, "I grew up watching many noir projects starring famous actors. But this new series had a slightly different tone, even in its use of color and directing style. The cast members were all around my age, so I believe this drama will have a more 'youthful' vibe than previous projects. I'm pretty confident that it will be a unique addition to the existing undercover dramas."

Wi Ha Jun, ever the showman, pledged to bring out "the worst of sexy" through his portrayal in 'The Worst of Evil.' He added, "I think the sense of emptiness that the worst person feels while facing the worst situation is what makes Jung Gi Chul the sexiest."

'The Worst of Evil' is scheduled for release on September 27, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into this promising and unique addition to the world of undercover dramas. With Ji Chang Wook's confidence and the intriguing insights from the cast, the series is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Source: edaily.co.kr

