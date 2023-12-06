Garba celebration of life, unity, our deep-rooted traditions: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Garba as a celebration of life, unity and deep-rooted traditions, as UNESCO approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.
''Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgment,'' Modi said on X.
India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.
