Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are no longer together in a relationship.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:55 IST
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are no longer together in a relationship. On Wednesday, Himanshi took to social media and announced her break up with Asim.

In a note, she confessed that they "sacrificed love for different religious beliefs." "YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs," the note read.

She also asked everyone to respect their privacy. "We request you to respect our privacy," she added.

Himanshi, who belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family. On the other hand, Asim is a Muslim. He hails from Jammu. The two met during their stints in 'Bigg Boss 13' and soon fell in love with each other. After coming out from 'Bigg Boss', the duo also featured together in several love songs. In another social media post, Himanshi wrote, "When we tried...But we could not find a solution for our life...You still love each other but luck is not supporting happily ever after...No hate only love...That's called mature decision."

However, Asim has not posted anything regarding the separation on social media yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

