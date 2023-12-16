Shami ruled out of SA Tests, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI series

Left Menu

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was on Saturday ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI announced. Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 10:25 IST
Mohammed Shami Image Credit: IANS
Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was on Saturday ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI announced. Shami was included in the Test squad subject to his fitness but he was not cleared by the board's medical team for the series. Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was also withdrawn from the ODI squad. ''Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. ''The Men’s Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement,'' the BCCI statement read.

