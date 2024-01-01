Vijay's 68th film titled 'The Greatest of All Time'
''Leo'' star Vijay's 68th film is titled ''The Greatest of All Time'', the makers have announced.
The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment. Vijay shared the title announcement on his X page on New Year's Eve.
The tagline on the poster of ''The Greatest of All Time'' reads: ''Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.'' According to the first look, Vijay will star in a dual role.
Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu also round out the cast of the much-anticipated film.
