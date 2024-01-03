Left Menu

Experience the Magic of the World-class Rambo Circus at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

Take a trip down memory lane with your friends and family as the award-winning troupe Rambo Circus presents a nostalgic and exciting live performance at the Liberty Square. Rambo Circus, renowned for its innovation in entertainment, showcases traditional Indian artists alongside global talents, offering a truly unique spectacle. Witness fascinating feats and daring acts, including roller skating and ladder balance, alongside captivating performances like Contortion skills, German wheel, Cycle tricks, Rolla Bolla, aerial acts, and the delightful antics of their clowns. Prepare to be enthralled by this first-of-its-kind circus experience that seamlessly blends tradition with modern flair. Gather your squad and book your seats now to be a part of this phenomenal show at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune. Don't miss the chance to witness daredevilry and create unforgettable memories. Get ready for a night of thrills and entertainment like never before! Event Details Date: Thursday, 04 Jan 2024 to Sunday, 07 Jan 2024 Venue: Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Tickets are available on: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune/event/RAMBO-CIRCUS/368 in.bookmyshow.com/events/rambo-circus/ET00321093

