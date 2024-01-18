NTR Jr pays tribute to grandfather, former Telangana CM NTR on his 28th death anniversary

Actor NTR Jr on Thursday visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to his grandfather and the former Telangana CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 28th death anniversary. Apart from the 'RRR' actor, his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram also paid tribute to NTR.

NTR Jr wore a black jacket and covered his face with a matching black mask. Both the actors offered flowers at the memorial and paid their respects.

Several videos of the actors mobbed by the fans at the NTR ghat surfaced on social media. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970). NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963).

Meanwhile, talking about NTR Jr's work front, he will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Recently, the makers of 'Devara' unveiled the film's teaser which received massive responses from the audience.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)