Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going to be the biggest landmark: Actor Suman Talwar

The preparations are at their peak for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Many celebrities have reached Ayodhya to witness this grand ceremony. South actor Suman Talwar is visiting Ayodhya for the first time to be part of this mega event. He told ANI, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as not only in India but the entire world is going to watch it. I am very excited. This is going to be the biggest landmark. I feel Lord Ram chose Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister of this country for this temple only. After many problems and struggles, finally, this time has come. I am very happy and thankful to everyone"

Earlier, singer Singer Sonu Nigam also shared his views about those who have declined the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He called himself fortunate to receive it. Talking about a few leaders declining the invitation, he told ANI, "They have been given checkmate. They have been invited but if they come, it will be difficult for them. If they don't come, even then it would be difficult for them. This happens in politics, so I won't blame them. Politically speaking, PM Modi has given them a checkmate..."

Talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, all the arrangements are being made for the special occasion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people from all over the country and across the world are arriving in the city.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of pandits led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (ANI)

