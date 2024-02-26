Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit recreates her purple saree look from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Madhuri arrived at 'Dance Deewane' sets wearing a purple saree, which is similar to the outfit that she wore during 'Didi Tera Deewana' song. She also recreated the same hairstyle but added a few loose locks to frame her face.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:48 IST
Actor Madhuri Dixit (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Loved watching 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'? If yes, then recent images of actors Madhuri Dixit from 'Dance Deewane' sets will definitely make you nostalgic. Madhuri arrived at the sets wearing a purple saree, which is similar to the outfit that she wore during 'Didi Tera Deewana' song. She also recreated the same hairstyle but added a few loose locks to frame her face.

She amplified her look with a stunning necklace and a matching maang-teeka. Madhuri's images have been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering likes and comments from the social media users.

"Flashback 90s," a social media user commented. "Where is Prem? (Salman Khan)," another user wrote.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' also stars Anupam Kher, late Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Renuka Shahane among many others. The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. It is a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family. Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character Prem in the film. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

With a length of almost three and a half hours, the film had a whopping 14 songs, all of which went on to become evergreen classics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

