Britain summons Chinese charge d'affaires over cyber row

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Tuesday summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in London to set out its condemnation of alleged cyber activity from Chinese state-affiliated actors against British democratic institutions.

"The (Foreign Office) set out the Government's unequivocal condemnation of Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals undertaking malicious cyber activity against UK democratic institutions and parliamentarians," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The UK Government would not tolerate such threatening activity, and would continue to take strong action with partners across the globe to respond."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reuters Health News Summary

Soccer-The week in Asian football

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

