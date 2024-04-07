Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita ace fashion game at Manish Malhotra's dinner party

Friends who slay together, stay together. The perfect example is our B-Town girl gang- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Friends who slay together, stay together. The perfect example is Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang- Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Kareena, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Crew', attended a dinner party at Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai on Saturday night. Kareena was accompanied by her sister Karisma, best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

The girls arrived in style for dinner. Taking to Instagram stories, Karisma treated fans with inside pictures.

"Always a fun night with this crew," she captioned the post. The image captured Karisma, Amrita and Malaika posing on the couch.

At the back, Bebo can be seen in her poser mode by making pout while she stands beside Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra. Kareena wore a beautiful co-ord set. Dressed in a mint green shirt and off-white coloured flared pants with a contrasting pink-hued neck piece.

For her girl's outing, she went for a no-makeup look and a sleek top knot bun look. Karisma made a stunning appearance in a summer-ready printed midi dress featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern.

Malaika opted for a sleeveless white corseted blouse with a plunging neckline that she paired with black leather pants. Amrita Arora, on the other hand, aced co-ord set look. She wore a pink hued oversized blazer, a matching waistcoat, and shorts.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Karisma is garnering apperception for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. (ANI)

