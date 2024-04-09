Ji Chang Wook Reportedly Joining Ma Dong Seok in Superhero Series 'Twelve'

In a move that could significantly shake up the landscape of Korean dramas, Ji Chang Wook is rumored to be in discussions for a pivotal role in 'Twelve', an eagerly awaited superhero series that already boasts the involvement of box-office titan Ma Dong Seok, known internationally as Don Lee. This development, first reported by OSEN on April 9th, signals Ji Chang Wook's potential debut in the superhero genre, a departure from his previous roles and a step into a domain blending fantasy with high-octane action.

'Twelve' is set against the backdrop of the Korean Peninsula and follows a group of heroes, each endowed with unique abilities, as they band together to fend off malevolent forces threatening their homeland. Ma Dong Seok is set to assume the role of Taesan, the group's leader, in a casting choice that promises to leverage his formidable on-screen presence and action credentials, honed in both Korean cinema and Hollywood.

Ji Chang Wook, whose discussions about joining the project were made public, is reportedly considering the role of one of these heroes, aligning himself with Taesan in the narrative. The prospect of Ji Chang Wook, a household name in Korean entertainment known for his versatile acting and charismatic roles, stepping into the superhero genre alongside Ma Dong Seok has ignited considerable excitement among fans and industry observers alike.

Beyond the anticipation surrounding 'Twelve', Ji Chang Wook's calendar is notably packed. Following his role in JTBC’s 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' earlier this year, the actor has lined up a series of diverse projects. These include his confirmed participation in the Disney Plus original series 'Gangnam B-Side', the TVING series 'Queen Woo' (literal title), and the blockbuster drama 'Sculpture City' (literal title), which carries a hefty production budget of approximately 35 billion KRW ($29 million USD). Additionally, Ji Chang Wook is set to appear in the movie 'Revolver' and join Kim Tae Ho’s new variety show 'My Name Is Gabriel', underscoring his dynamic presence and adaptability across genres and formats.

Ji Chang Wook’s rise to fame can be traced back to his leading role in the daily drama series 'Smile Again' (2010–2011), after which he has continuously impressed audiences with notable performances in series such as 'Healer' (2014–2015), 'The K2' (2016), 'Suspicious Partner' (2017), and more recently, 'The Sound of Magic' (2022), and 'If You Wish Upon Me' (2022), The Worst of Evil (2023) and Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023–2024). His extensive and varied portfolio, characterized by a blend of romance, action, and now potentially superhero fiction, highlights his versatility and appeal as an actor.