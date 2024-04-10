Left Menu

Church in Kerala opens gates for Eid prayers

Church in Kerala opens gates for Eid prayers

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:46 IST
Church in Kerala opens gates for Eid prayers
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, the gates of a church compound in Kerala's Malappuram district were opened for Muslim faithful to offer Eid prayers on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Muslim faithful gathered on the spacious grounds in front of the Nicholas Memorial CSI Church in Manjeri on Wednesday morning.

They came together to participate in the Eid prayers organised by the Joint Eid Committee, Manjeri.

The decision to open the church gates for Eid prayers stemmed from the closure of the Government UP School ground, which usually served as the venue for Eid prayers in the predominantly Muslim town.

The closure was due to preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Fr Joy Maslamani, the vicar of the church, expressed happiness at the opportunity to extend hospitality to the Muslim community during this auspicious occasion.

He emphasised the importance of fostering love and unity, especially in times marked by religious tensions.

Abdul Ali, a member of the Eid celebration committee, praised the inclusive gesture, stating that such secular spaces offer a powerful response to divisive forces seeking to sow discord among secular-minded individuals.

This gesture by the authorities of the Church of South India (CSI) was hailed by netizens as the true ''Kerala Story.'' This move also comes at a time when various churches under the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church were screening the Sudipto Sen-directed controversial movie ''The Kerala Story,'' which tells the story of a group of women from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and join the terror outfit ISIS.

Netizens opined that the CSI Church's act of solidarity transcends religious boundaries and serves as a reminder of Kerala's rich tradition of coexistence and mutual respect among diverse communities.

Hailing the Church authorities, K M Hussain Majeri, a digital creator, wrote on his Facebook, ''This is 'the real Kerala Story'.'' Jouhar Trippanachi, who attended the Eidgah at the Church ground, said, ''Today was a heartwarming Eid day at the joint Eidgah held at CSI Church Ground, Manjeri.'' ''The Eidgah is a platform for unity and religious friendship within the community. Such instances are very chilling in this demonic age where conscious efforts are being made to divide people in the name of religion.

''Thanks to Father Joy Masilamani and Manjeri CSI Church officials. Eid Mubarak to all,'' he wrote on his Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024