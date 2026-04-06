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Lok Sabha speaker also rejects separate notice by opposition to move motion for removal of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC: Order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:42 IST
Lok Sabha speaker also rejects separate notice by opposition to move motion for removal of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC: Order.
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Lok Sabha speaker also rejects separate notice by opposition to move motion for removal of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC: Order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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