PM Modi's Amusing Response to Animated Dance Video

A post on X in which an animated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dancing to a peppy song drew his praise on Monday as he said that such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A post on X in which an animated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dancing to a peppy song drew his praise on Monday as he said that such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight. ''Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this,'' the handle, which goes by the user ID 'Atheist_Krishna' said.

Reposting it, Modi said, ''Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!'' The prime minister tagged his post with 'poll humour' and emojis.

Modi's mirthful response is seen as an apparent dig at his critics who accuse him of being dictatorial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

