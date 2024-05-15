Left Menu

'007: Road to a Million' season 2 production revs up with Brian Cox onboard

Road to a Million'

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:56 IST
'007: Road to a Million' season 2 production revs up with Brian Cox onboard
Brian Cox (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Brian Cox, widely known for his portrayal in 'Succession', is gearing up for another round of machiavellian challenges as he signs on for season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's '007: Road to a Million'. Embracing the role of The Controller, Cox's return is anticipated to add further depth to the reality competition series, Deadline reported.

Reflecting on his initial impressions of the project, Cox humorously disclosed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, "I thought it was the new James Bond film," as per Deadline. However, upon acceptance, he discovered the absence of a script and the iconic British spy, realising the unique nature of the venture.

Although season 2 details are still being finalized, 72 Films, the production company overseeing the show, has been actively scouting contestants. With production slated to commence this summer, the upcoming season promises to deliver more adrenaline-fueled challenges and strategic gameplay.

As anticipation builds for season 2, fans eagerly await the return of Cox as The Controller, ready to witness the next chapter of thrilling challenges and strategic manoeuvring in '007: Road to a Million'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024