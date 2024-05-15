'007: Road to a Million' season 2 production revs up with Brian Cox onboard

Actor Brian Cox, widely known for his portrayal in 'Succession', is gearing up for another round of machiavellian challenges as he signs on for season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's '007: Road to a Million'. Embracing the role of The Controller, Cox's return is anticipated to add further depth to the reality competition series, Deadline reported.

Reflecting on his initial impressions of the project, Cox humorously disclosed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, "I thought it was the new James Bond film," as per Deadline. However, upon acceptance, he discovered the absence of a script and the iconic British spy, realising the unique nature of the venture.

Although season 2 details are still being finalized, 72 Films, the production company overseeing the show, has been actively scouting contestants. With production slated to commence this summer, the upcoming season promises to deliver more adrenaline-fueled challenges and strategic gameplay.

As anticipation builds for season 2, fans eagerly await the return of Cox as The Controller, ready to witness the next chapter of thrilling challenges and strategic manoeuvring in '007: Road to a Million'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)