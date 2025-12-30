MCA Extends Filing Deadline for Annual Returns to January 2026

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced an extension for the filing of financial statements and annual returns under the companies law, pushing the deadline to January 31, 2026. This move aims to address the concerns of numerous stakeholders who have encountered challenges with the existing filing system.

Initially set to expire on December 31, the deadline extension allows companies extra time to complete their filings for the financial year 2024-25. The decision was made following extensive representations from various stakeholders who expressed difficulties with the filing procedures.

In an official circular, the MCA specified that companies could submit their annual filings, including e-Forms MGT7, MGT-7A, and others, without incurring additional fees. The announcement, shared on social media platform X, highlighted the relaxation of fees and the provision of extra time for compliance with the Companies Act, 2013.