Karan Johar Announces New Feature Film on 52nd Birthday!
On his 52nd birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his new feature film with an Instagram post holding the script. This will be Johar's eighth directorial film, following hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'My Name Is Khan.' The post received best wishes from notable actors and directors.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced his new feature film on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.
Johar shared a photo on Instagram in which he is seen holding the script of the yet-untitled movie.
''Get… Set…. Go!'' the filmmaker wrote in the caption.
The filmmaker's Instagram post was flooded with best wishes from actors Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well as his fellow director Zoya Akhtar and producer Guneet Monga.
The new movie will be eighth feature directorial of Johar's career, which includes hits such as ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'', ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'', ''Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'', ''My Name Is Khan'' and ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil''.
Johar has also directed shorts in anthology movies -- ''Bombay Talkies'', ''Lust Stories'' and ''Ghost Stories''.
He most recently directed ''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film was released in July 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Golden Era Unfolds for Seasoned Actors: Ashutosh Rana Reflects
Roger Corman, Pioneering Filmmaker and Hollywood Mentor, Dies at 98
Lok Sabha elections: Filmmaker Teja casts his vote in Hyderabad
"Vote so that you don't complain later...": Filmmaker Teja's message to public amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections
Telugu actors spotted at polling booths in AP, Telangana; Rains play spoilsport in some areas in MP