Gautam Gambhir Poised to Replace Rahul Dravid as India's Head Coach

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who recently met Home Minister Amit Shah, is a strong contender for the role of India head coach after the T20 World Cup. With Rahul Dravid stepping down and Gambhir's momentum as a coach growing, his appointment seems imminent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within Indian cricket, former India opener and mentor of IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, is emerging as the frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup.

Gambhir, who has taken a break from his political career to focus on cricket coaching, recently paid a courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah. During their meeting, Gambhir congratulated Shah on his electoral success and highlighted the minister's role in strengthening national security.

Speculation about Gambhir stepping into Dravid's shoes has intensified, especially after Gambhir's successful coaching stint with KKR. The BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Ashok Malhotra, has yet to interview potential candidates, but insiders believe Gambhir's appointment is almost a formality due to his unrivaled credentials.

