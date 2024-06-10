Tragic Noida Incident: Woman Ends Life Over Instagram Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Noida's Sadarpur colony as a mother of two reportedly took her own life after a disagreement with her husband regarding Instagram usage, according to police reports.

The family, residing under Sector 39 police station's jurisdiction, was plunged into sorrow after the woman hanged herself following the argument on Monday.

The local police swiftly responded to the distress call, conducting a thorough site inspection. The couple, married for nine years, shared two children. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are continuing further legal proceedings.

