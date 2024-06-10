Tragic Noida Incident: Woman Ends Life Over Instagram Dispute
In Noida's Sadarpur colony, a woman allegedly committed suicide after an argument with her husband over using Instagram. The couple had been married for nine years and had two children. Local police are investigating the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Noida's Sadarpur colony as a mother of two reportedly took her own life after a disagreement with her husband regarding Instagram usage, according to police reports.
The family, residing under Sector 39 police station's jurisdiction, was plunged into sorrow after the woman hanged herself following the argument on Monday.
The local police swiftly responded to the distress call, conducting a thorough site inspection. The couple, married for nine years, shared two children. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are continuing further legal proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Custodial Death Sparks Violent Mob Attack on Channagiri Police Station
Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital arrested in case of car accident involving juvenile: Police.
Pakistan: Police implicates Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases
Pune car crash: Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say police.
Violent Mob Attack on Channagiri Police Station Sparks Inquiry