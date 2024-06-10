Left Menu

Tragic Noida Incident: Woman Ends Life Over Instagram Dispute

In Noida's Sadarpur colony, a woman allegedly committed suicide after an argument with her husband over using Instagram. The couple had been married for nine years and had two children. Local police are investigating the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:05 IST
Tragic Noida Incident: Woman Ends Life Over Instagram Dispute
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Noida's Sadarpur colony as a mother of two reportedly took her own life after a disagreement with her husband regarding Instagram usage, according to police reports.

The family, residing under Sector 39 police station's jurisdiction, was plunged into sorrow after the woman hanged herself following the argument on Monday.

The local police swiftly responded to the distress call, conducting a thorough site inspection. The couple, married for nine years, shared two children. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are continuing further legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024