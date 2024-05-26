Left Menu

Tragic End for 70-Year-Old Sadhu Amidst Panchagni Tapasya

Kamliwale Pagal Baba, a 70-year-old sadhu from Amethi, died during a Panchagni tapasya in Benipur, Uttar Pradesh, surrounded by bonfires in extreme heat. Despite efforts to hospitalize him, he succumbed to what is believed to be heat-induced complications. Known for his devotion to world peace and battling drug addiction, he had performed similar rituals 23 times.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 23:45 IST
Tragic End for 70-Year-Old Sadhu Amidst Panchagni Tapasya
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old sadhu, who was meditating for three days while being surrounded by several bonfires under a ritual, died on Sunday after he was taken ill, a district official said.

Kamliwale Pagal Baba, a resident of Amethi, was doing Panchagni 'tapasya' in Benipur under Kaila Devi police station area. The 'tapasya' was to be held from May 23 to May 27, for which he had taken approval from the administration, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Sambhal Vinay Kumar Mishra.

Mishra said the sadhu's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday, after which the local villagers tried to take him to the district hospital, but he died on the way.

According to the local residents, he was doing the 'tapasya' by lighting bonfires all around him despite the prevailing heat wave and he probably died due to the heat. His followers said he was devoted to the cause of world peace and freedom from drug addiction. He had performed similar 'tapasya' 23 times at different places, the Sambhal district administration said.

Mishra said that the family members of the sadhu have been informed about his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024