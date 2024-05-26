Tragic End for 70-Year-Old Sadhu Amidst Panchagni Tapasya

A 70-year-old sadhu, who was meditating for three days while being surrounded by several bonfires under a ritual, died on Sunday after he was taken ill, a district official said.

Kamliwale Pagal Baba, a resident of Amethi, was doing Panchagni 'tapasya' in Benipur under Kaila Devi police station area. The 'tapasya' was to be held from May 23 to May 27, for which he had taken approval from the administration, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Sambhal Vinay Kumar Mishra.

Mishra said the sadhu's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday, after which the local villagers tried to take him to the district hospital, but he died on the way.

According to the local residents, he was doing the 'tapasya' by lighting bonfires all around him despite the prevailing heat wave and he probably died due to the heat. His followers said he was devoted to the cause of world peace and freedom from drug addiction. He had performed similar 'tapasya' 23 times at different places, the Sambhal district administration said.

Mishra said that the family members of the sadhu have been informed about his death.

