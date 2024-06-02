Delhi Sizzles at 42.8°C, Heatwave Conditions Predicted
The maximum temperature in Delhi reached 42.8°C, exceeding the normal by two degrees. Various weather stations reported high temperatures, and IMD forecasts heatwave conditions, thunderstorms, and light rain with strong winds on Monday. Relative humidity on Sunday ranged from 29% to 44%, with Monday's temperatures expected to be 44°C and 30°C.
Delhi's temperature soared to 42.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, surpassing the seasonal average by two degrees, according to a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Among the city's weather stations, Najafgarh recorded 41 degrees, Narela hit 41.6 degrees, Aya Nagar registered 43.4 degrees, Ridge reported 43.7 degrees, and Palam observed 43.5 degrees.
The IMD has forecasted partly cloudy skies with isolated heatwave conditions. Thunderstorms, dust storms with light rain, and strong surface winds ranging from 25 to 35 kmph are expected on Monday. Sunday's humidity fluctuated between 29% and 44%. Monday's temperatures are predicted to reach a maximum of 44 degrees and a minimum of 30 degrees Celsius.
