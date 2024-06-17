Malawi Mourns Vice President: Calls for Independent Probe into Plane Crash

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was laid to rest in his hometown following a tragic plane crash, with President Lazarus Chakwera urging an independent investigation into the incident. The crash, which also claimed nine other lives, occurred in Mzimba last week.

The state funeral took place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, where Chakwera and other dignitaries paid their final respects. Amid an emotionally charged atmosphere, Chakwera vowed to uncover the reasons behind the delayed search efforts and assured Malawians of an impartial probe.

Rough weather was cited as a factor in the crash, with air traffic controllers advising the plane to return to Lilongwe. The disconnection from air traffic control led to an exhaustive 24-hour search. The military honored Chilima with a 19-gun salute as the mourners, including former presidents and family members, laid wreaths. Meanwhile, four people died in a separate accident during the funeral proceedings.

