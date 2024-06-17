Left Menu

Malawi Mourns Vice President: Calls for Independent Probe into Plane Crash

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was laid to rest following a plane crash that killed him and nine others. President Lazarus Chakwera demanded an independent probe into the incident. The state funeral included a 19-gun salute and calls for thorough investigations to prevent future accidents.

17-06-2024
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was laid to rest in his hometown following a tragic plane crash, with President Lazarus Chakwera urging an independent investigation into the incident. The crash, which also claimed nine other lives, occurred in Mzimba last week.

The state funeral took place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, where Chakwera and other dignitaries paid their final respects. Amid an emotionally charged atmosphere, Chakwera vowed to uncover the reasons behind the delayed search efforts and assured Malawians of an impartial probe.

Rough weather was cited as a factor in the crash, with air traffic controllers advising the plane to return to Lilongwe. The disconnection from air traffic control led to an exhaustive 24-hour search. The military honored Chilima with a 19-gun salute as the mourners, including former presidents and family members, laid wreaths. Meanwhile, four people died in a separate accident during the funeral proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

