CPI Leader Welcomes Rahul’s Decision Amid Political Shifts

Senior CPI leader Anni Raha praised Rahul Gandhi's decision to keep his Rae Bareli seat in light of the current political scenario. She emphasized the necessity of his leadership in the Hindi heartland and supported the Congress party's decision to field more women candidates in the bypoll.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:05 IST
Senior CPI leader Anni Raha, who had contested against Rahul Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, on Monday welcomed his decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh and said it was a necessity given the prevailing political circumstances.

"In the present political scenario, it is essential for a prominent leader like Rahul Gandhi to work in the Hindi heartland. So, there is nothing wrong in the decision," she stated to television channels.

When asked about the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi contesting as a common candidate of the INDIA alliance, Raha explained that it was a collective decision that in Kerala, the LDF and UDF would contest independently based on the political situation in the state.

"Any change in the decision can be made only by the INDIA formation and its respective member parties," she noted.

Raha also appreciated the Congress party's choice to field a woman in the bypoll, highlighting the decrease in women's representation in the Lok Sabha compared to the previous year. She expressed hope for more women candidates in the future.

Her remarks came soon after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Rahul would keep the Rae Bareli seat and vacate Wayanad, which will be contested by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul had won both constituencies but is mandated by law to vacate one within 14 days of the June 4 results.

