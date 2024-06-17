NATO's Record Defense Spending Surge Amid Global Tensions

A record more than 20 NATO member nations are forecasted to meet the Western military alliance's defense spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reported Monday. The heightened global anxieties surrounding the war in Ukraine have substantially driven this change, underscoring the shifting dynamics of international defense priorities.

Speaking at the Wilson Centre in Washington, Stoltenberg highlighted the nearly fourfold rise from 2021, where only six of the 32 NATO members met the alliance's defense spending guideline. This shift comes in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg's remarks come amid NATO's collective agreement last year for members to allocate at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product to defense. This increase in expenditure also reflects concern among Western allies about the potential reelection of former President Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO members for not meeting defense spending targets. Stoltenberg is scheduled to discuss these matters further with President Joe Biden at the White House later on Monday.

