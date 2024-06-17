NATO's Record Defense Spending Surge Amid Global Tensions
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that a record more than 20 NATO member nations are expected to meet the alliance's defense spending target this year, driven by global concerns over the war in Ukraine. This reflects a significant increase from past years, spurred by geopolitical tensions and internal political implications.
- Country:
- United States
A record more than 20 NATO member nations are forecasted to meet the Western military alliance's defense spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reported Monday. The heightened global anxieties surrounding the war in Ukraine have substantially driven this change, underscoring the shifting dynamics of international defense priorities.
Speaking at the Wilson Centre in Washington, Stoltenberg highlighted the nearly fourfold rise from 2021, where only six of the 32 NATO members met the alliance's defense spending guideline. This shift comes in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive actions against Ukraine.
Stoltenberg's remarks come amid NATO's collective agreement last year for members to allocate at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product to defense. This increase in expenditure also reflects concern among Western allies about the potential reelection of former President Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO members for not meeting defense spending targets. Stoltenberg is scheduled to discuss these matters further with President Joe Biden at the White House later on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Joins TikTok Amid Controversy
Donald Trump's TikTok Comeback: A Million Followers in Hours
Donald Trump: Navigating Conviction, Public Reaction & Political Strategy
UPDATE 4-Donald Trump joins TikTok and rapidly wins three million followers
Donald Trump's Conviction Sparks Controversy and Fundraising Surge