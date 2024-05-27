Left Menu

Kodi the Canine Star Wins Palm Dog at Cannes

Kodi, the star of the French comedy 'Dog on Trial,' won the Palm Dog Prize at Cannes. The Griffon mix delivered a 'breathtaking' performance as Cosmos, a guide dog on trial due to an attack. Kodi received a red collar for his top-notch role.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 02:25 IST
Kodi the Canine Star Wins Palm Dog at Cannes
AI Generated Representative Image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Kodi, star of 'Dog on Trial,' takes home Cannes' top dog prize

There was lots of tail-wagging and face-licking as Kodi, this year's winner of the Palm Dog, the canine equivalent of the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, went up to receive his red collar for the French comedy "Dog on Trial" on Friday. The Griffon mix was praised for his "breathtaking" performance as Cosmos, a guide dog for a visually impaired man, who goes on trial over an attack, in a case whose outcome could mean death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024