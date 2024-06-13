Left Menu

Punjab Government Grants Free Bus Rides for Attendants of Visually Impaired

Punjab has approved free bus rides for attendants of visually impaired individuals. This decision aims to honor a longstanding request from the community, enhancing the mobility and independence of people with disabilities.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:06 IST
Punjab Government Grants Free Bus Rides for Attendants of Visually Impaired
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support disability rights, Punjab has announced free bus rides for attendants of visually impaired individuals, officials confirmed on Thursday.

This groundbreaking decision marks the fulfillment of a long-standing request from the visually impaired community, showcasing the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

The initiative is expected to considerably boost the mobility and independence of visually impaired individuals, thereby improving their quality of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024