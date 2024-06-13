Punjab Government Grants Free Bus Rides for Attendants of Visually Impaired
Punjab has approved free bus rides for attendants of visually impaired individuals. This decision aims to honor a longstanding request from the community, enhancing the mobility and independence of people with disabilities.
In a significant move to support disability rights, Punjab has announced free bus rides for attendants of visually impaired individuals, officials confirmed on Thursday.
This groundbreaking decision marks the fulfillment of a long-standing request from the visually impaired community, showcasing the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.
The initiative is expected to considerably boost the mobility and independence of visually impaired individuals, thereby improving their quality of life.
