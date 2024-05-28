Barbara Alyn Woods, John Lind seek divorce after more than 20 years of marriage

Actor Barbara Alyn Woods and John Lind are finally parting ways. Woods has been married to Lind since 1999. However, they both separated in November 2021, according to a divorce petition, reported People. Nearly three years after separating from the actress, Lind officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Lind requested joint legal and physical custody of their 16-year-old daughter, Alyvia, which is in keeping with the agreement the couple made in July 2022, whereby they both agreed on joint legal and physical custody of Alyvia, who was 14 at the time.In their 2022 filing, Lind and Woods described themselves as separated as of November 2021 due to a result of irreconcilable differences, which "caused the irremediable breakdown of our marriage." Along with Alyvia, Woods and Lind also share daughters Natalie, 23, and Emily, 22, and all three girls are actresses.

Woods and Lind first met on the set of 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show', where she starred as matriarch Diane Szalinski and he served as an assistant director from 1997 to 2000. Woods is best known for her roles such as Deborah "Deb" Scott on One Tree Hill from 2003-2009, and later for the final season in 2012. She also appeared in the 1993 USA Network primetime soap opera Eden, and had roles in shows like Desperate Housewives, The Goldbergs and Chucky.

Last weekend, days before Lind filed for divorce, Woods returned to her One Tree Hill roots in Wilmington, North Carolina for a charity basketball game that saw several cast members reunite, including her onscreen son, James Lafferty, daughter-in-law, Bethany Joy Lenz, and husband, Paul Johansson, reported People. (ANI)

