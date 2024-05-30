Vice President Dhankhar Visits Sacred Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday paid a visit to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. ''A new spiritual energy has flown into me after coming to this sacred place. I feel a mix of piousness, sublimity and spirituality inside me. My sense of dedication to the nation has also deepened,'' he said after the visit. The vice president was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar on the visit. Together they paid obeisance to the statue of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj and spent time with the residents of the ashram. The great principles laid by Baba Neem Karoli ji are an inspiration for all, Dhankhar said.

''India's 5,000-year-old cultural legacy is unique in the world,'' he said. Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, who founded the ashram, was a revered spiritual teacher with followers all over the world, including celebrities. The vice president and his wife were accorded a warm welcome by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi as they arrived earlier in Haldwani on way to Kainchi Dham.

They also visited Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, where they interacted with the faculty and planted a few trees on the campus.

