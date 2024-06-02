Robert De Niro's Leadership Award Revoked Amidst Political Outcry

In a surprising turn of events, veteran actor Robert De Niro's scheduled leadership award from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has been rescinded. This decision follows De Niro's vocal criticisms of former President Donald Trump outside Trump's criminal trial in New York.

De Niro, well-known for his opposition to Trump, was slated to receive the honor next week in Washington, D.C. However, a NAB spokesperson highlighted that the event aims to remain staunchly bipartisan. "While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech, it's clear Mr. De Niro's recent high-profile activities would divert attention from our philanthropic work," the statement read.

Reacting to the decision, De Niro conveyed his respect for the NAB Leadership Foundation and wished them well. Meanwhile, a jury in Manhattan has unanimously found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment, further intensifying the political climate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)