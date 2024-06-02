Tamil Nadu Surfers Triumph at Indian Open of Surfing 2024

Tamil Nadu surfers Ajeesh Ali and Kamali Moorthy clinched top honours at the Indian Open of Surfing 2024, held at Munda beach in Mulky. Ajeesh dominated the Men's Open, while Kamali excelled in the Women's Open and Groms Girls U-16 categories.

The three-day event, an official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India, concluded on a high note, highlighting the potential of Indian surfers on the global stage.

The competition was organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation, with winners receiving awards from dignitaries like Venkata Ramana Akkaraju and Dhananjaya Shetty.

