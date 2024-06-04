Washington Post Faces Tumultuous Restructuring Amid Declining Readership

The Washington Post found itself in turmoil on Monday after the sudden departure of its executive editor and the announcement of a hastily conceived restructuring plan aimed at stanching a years-long exodus of readers.

Post Publisher Will Lewis, along with interim editor Matt Murray, met with staff to outline the changes detailed in a Sunday email. The restructuring will divide the newsroom into three sectors: core news reporting, opinion pieces, and a division targeting new consumers via innovative tech like AI and social media.

Murray is filling in for Sally Buzbee, who resigned due to disagreements over the new plan, until the November presidential election. After that, the plan remains unclear, with no centralized executive editor role envisaged. Lewis did not provide interviews, and Buzbee was unavailable for comment.

