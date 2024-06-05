Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi on his third consecutive term victory, extends wishes to MK Stalin and Chandrababu Naidu

Megastar Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister. He also extended his wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu. He said, "PM Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, my best wishes to him too. I have not yet decided about attending the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi. I will let you know soon. I visited Rishikesh and Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It was wonderful. Every time there is a new experience, even this time I had a very good experience."

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress bagged 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark. According to sources, PM Modi will take the oath for the third time on June 8.

Talking about Rajinikanth, he recently paid a sacred visit to the Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. He also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Videos and pictures of Rajinikanth seeking blessing at the temple were posted on the official social media account of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. Rajinikanth was granted the golden visa by UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism.

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai. (ANI)

