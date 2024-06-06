From 'Squid Game' to 'Star Wars': Lee Jung Jae's Journey Across Galaxies
South Korean superstar Lee Jung Jae, famed for his role in 'Squid Game', celebrates the unique joy of being an actor in the age of social media. From his early acting days to his latest role in 'Star Wars: The Acolyte', Lee appreciates the closer connection with fans worldwide.
- Country:
- India
South Korean superstar Lee Jung Jae, globally renowned for his role in the Netflix sensation ''Squid Game'' and now ''Star Wars: The Acolyte'', revels in the joy of being an actor in an era dominated by social media, which allows real-time interaction with audiences across the globe.
Reflecting on his career trajectory, Lee notes the significant changes since his debut in the 1990s. Initially a model, he transitioned into acting with the TV drama ''Sandglass'' and gained prominence with the 1998 film ''An Affair''. His global fame soared with ''Squid Game'' in 2021, a series that has continued to be a remarkable milestone in his career.
Currently, Lee embarks on a new adventure in ''The Acolyte'', streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, where he plays Sol, a respected Jedi master investigating a series of shocking crimes. The role, among his many, highlights the diverse characters he continues to bring to life, providing both personal joy and a profound connection with his international fanbase.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Netflix Announces New Animated Series 'The Undervale' with Rick and Morty Creators
Vodafone Idea Partners with Netflix to Boost Entertainment for Customers
Maharaj: Junaid Khan's Debut in Pioneering Period Drama on Netflix
Suits' Final Season Premieres on Netflix July 1st: Drama Reaches its Conclusion
Netflix Settles Defamation Lawsuit with Linda Fairstein: $1 Million Donation to Innocence Project