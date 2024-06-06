Left Menu

From 'Squid Game' to 'Star Wars': Lee Jung Jae's Journey Across Galaxies

Updated: 06-06-2024 16:24 IST
South Korean superstar Lee Jung Jae, globally renowned for his role in the Netflix sensation ''Squid Game'' and now ''Star Wars: The Acolyte'', revels in the joy of being an actor in an era dominated by social media, which allows real-time interaction with audiences across the globe.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Lee notes the significant changes since his debut in the 1990s. Initially a model, he transitioned into acting with the TV drama ''Sandglass'' and gained prominence with the 1998 film ''An Affair''. His global fame soared with ''Squid Game'' in 2021, a series that has continued to be a remarkable milestone in his career.

Currently, Lee embarks on a new adventure in ''The Acolyte'', streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, where he plays Sol, a respected Jedi master investigating a series of shocking crimes. The role, among his many, highlights the diverse characters he continues to bring to life, providing both personal joy and a profound connection with his international fanbase.

