Jameel Khan: Breaking Stereotypes Beyond 'Gullak'

Jameel Khan, celebrated for his portrayal as the family patriarch in 'Gullak', is determined to steer clear of typecasting.

Having recently won acclaim for his role as APJ Abdul Kalam in 'Srikanth', the actor is eager to diversify his portfolio with roles that offer depth and challenge. 'I seek roles, big or small, that provide creative satisfaction and are multi-dimensional,' Khan said in an interview with PTI.

Upcoming projects on platforms such as Prime Video, Jio, and SonyLIV will see him in varied avatars. Audience reactions—both domestic and international—reflect a strong emotional connection to his 'Gullak' character, especially during the gripping season three finale.

