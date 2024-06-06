Hellmann’s and SOCIAL Unveil Limited-Edition Mood Burgers for Cricket Season

Amidst the fervor of cricket season, Hellmann's, in collaboration with SOCIAL and BOSS Burger, has launched a groundbreaking limited-edition menu dubbed 'Mood Burgers.' Tailored specifically for cricket enthusiasts, the menu includes burgers designed to match pre-match moods and enhance the viewing experience with nutrient-dense ingredients.

Developed with inputs from Certified Mind-Body Eating Coach and Integrative Health Coach Ridhi Golechha, the menu features three unique burgers. The "Eyes on the Prize Burger" fuels up fans, the "Get Charged Up Burger" energizes for thrilling matches, and the "Drop the Jitter Burger" helps calm nerves during tense games.

Packed with rich flavors, these burgers are available at SOCIAL outlets and for delivery via Swiggy or Zomato throughout June. Hellmann's extends their commitment to delicious, mood-elevating food that supports India's cricket fans during this exciting season.

