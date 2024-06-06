Left Menu

Hellmann’s and SOCIAL Unveil Limited-Edition Mood Burgers for Cricket Season

Hellmann’s collaborates with SOCIAL and BOSS Burger to launch a limited-edition 'Mood Burgers' menu tailored for cricket fans. Designed with insights from health professionals, the menu includes burgers that cater to various pre-match emotions. Available throughout June, the burgers aim to enhance the match-watching experience with nutrient-dense ingredients.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:40 IST
Hellmann’s and SOCIAL Unveil Limited-Edition Mood Burgers for Cricket Season
AI Generated Representative Image
Amidst the fervor of cricket season, Hellmann's, in collaboration with SOCIAL and BOSS Burger, has launched a groundbreaking limited-edition menu dubbed 'Mood Burgers.' Tailored specifically for cricket enthusiasts, the menu includes burgers designed to match pre-match moods and enhance the viewing experience with nutrient-dense ingredients.

Developed with inputs from Certified Mind-Body Eating Coach and Integrative Health Coach Ridhi Golechha, the menu features three unique burgers. The "Eyes on the Prize Burger" fuels up fans, the "Get Charged Up Burger" energizes for thrilling matches, and the "Drop the Jitter Burger" helps calm nerves during tense games.

Packed with rich flavors, these burgers are available at SOCIAL outlets and for delivery via Swiggy or Zomato throughout June. Hellmann's extends their commitment to delicious, mood-elevating food that supports India's cricket fans during this exciting season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

