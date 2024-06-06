Left Menu

Sindh Proposes Religious Corridor for Hindu and Jain Pilgrims

Pakistan's Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah has suggested establishing a religious corridor similar to Kartarpur to facilitate Hindu and Jain pilgrims visiting historical religious sites in Sindh province. This initiative, still under discussion, could significantly boost religious tourism between India and Pakistan.

PTI | Karachi/Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:42 IST
Sindh Proposes Religious Corridor for Hindu and Jain Pilgrims

Sindh's Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah has put forth a significant proposal to open a religious corridor in the Sindh province, bordering India, to facilitate Hindu and Jain pilgrims visiting their historical religious sites in Pakistan.

Addressing an event in Dubai focused on promoting tourism in Sindh, Shah mentioned the potential for constructing the corridor in Umarkot and Nagarparkar. Umarkot is renowned for Shri Shiv Mandir, one of the oldest Hindu temples in Sindh, believed to be over 2,000 years old. Nagarparkar also hosts several abandoned Jain temples and has a substantial Hindu population.

While this remains under discussion with his department officials, Shah emphasized the corridor's potential to increase religious tourism and proposed a weekly flight from India to Sukkur or Larkana. This move follows the existing Kartarpur Corridor, used by Sikh pilgrims to visit the sacred Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024