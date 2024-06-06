Sindh Proposes Religious Corridor for Hindu and Jain Pilgrims

Sindh's Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah has put forth a significant proposal to open a religious corridor in the Sindh province, bordering India, to facilitate Hindu and Jain pilgrims visiting their historical religious sites in Pakistan.

Addressing an event in Dubai focused on promoting tourism in Sindh, Shah mentioned the potential for constructing the corridor in Umarkot and Nagarparkar. Umarkot is renowned for Shri Shiv Mandir, one of the oldest Hindu temples in Sindh, believed to be over 2,000 years old. Nagarparkar also hosts several abandoned Jain temples and has a substantial Hindu population.

While this remains under discussion with his department officials, Shah emphasized the corridor's potential to increase religious tourism and proposed a weekly flight from India to Sukkur or Larkana. This move follows the existing Kartarpur Corridor, used by Sikh pilgrims to visit the sacred Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

