Ajogyo: Prosenjit-Rituparna's 50th Cinematic Milestone

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, Bengali cinema's iconic duo, mark their 50th film together with 'Ajogyo'. Directed by Kaushik Ganguly and produced by Surinder Films, this drama delves into a family's troubled past. The movie's release is set for 7th June, with music by Anupam Roy, Indraadip Dasgupta, and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee.
Bengali cinema's legendary pair, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, celebrate a historic milestone with their 50th film 'Ajogyo'.
Directed by the acclaimed Kaushik Ganguly and produced by Surinder Films, 'Ajogyo' is a gripping drama exploring the impact of a haunting past on a present-day family.
Set to release on 7th June, the film promises a stellar soundtrack by Anupam Roy, Indraadip Dasgupta, and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, ensuring it resonates deeply with audiences.
