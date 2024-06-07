Ajogyo: Prosenjit-Rituparna's 50th Cinematic Milestone

Bengali cinema's legendary pair, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, celebrate a historic milestone with their 50th film 'Ajogyo'.

Directed by the acclaimed Kaushik Ganguly and produced by Surinder Films, 'Ajogyo' is a gripping drama exploring the impact of a haunting past on a present-day family.

Set to release on 7th June, the film promises a stellar soundtrack by Anupam Roy, Indraadip Dasgupta, and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, ensuring it resonates deeply with audiences.

